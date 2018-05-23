Wed May 23, 2018
Newspost

May 23, 2018

Fake medicines

Despite a crackdown and a heavy fine of Rs500,000 on quacks, these imposters have fearlessly opened their pharmacies in Shamozai in District Mardan. These fraudulent practices of a few profiteers pose a serious threat to people’s health. Uneducated people buy fake medicines from these shops. They face many health problems because of the consumption of substandard medicines.

The authorities concerned must take immediate action against these people. Surprise visits should be conducted to check how these fraudsters are running their shops. Fake medicines should be counterfeited and their shops should be shut down. This is the least that the authorities can do to protect people from the grip of profiteers.

Tariq Nawaz

Mardan

