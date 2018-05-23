Next govt to revive KCR project, says CM

Sindh’s chief minister said on Tuesday that his government has been working hard to relaunch the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project, but due to some reasons it has seen delays. He vowed that the project will be taken up for construction in the tenure of the next government.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah made the assurance during a meeting with an eight-member Chinese delegation led by Norinco International President Yuan Jun. The delegation included Vice-President Wang Xiaobing and Rail Transit Department Deputy General Manager Cui Dongjian.

The chief executive was accompanied by Planning & Development Minister Saeed Ghani, Planning & Development Chairman Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput and Transport Secretary Saeed Awan.

CM Shah said KCR has been included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. Its feasibility report and necessary approvals from different forums of the federal government have also been submitted to the Chinese authorities for necessary action, he added.

He said the project was scheduled to be started in December last year, but it was delayed due to certain reasons, adding that now it will be started when the new government is formed after this year’s general elections. The visiting delegation showed an interest in participating in the tender process of the KCR project and also offered to work with the Sindh government to install solar power panels. The CM welcomed the offer and urged the delegation members to install an industrial plant for manufacturing solar panels in the province.

The development of the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone project also came under discussion during the meeting, and the CM offered the Chinese delegation to work with the provincial administration. The chief minister urged the head of the delegation to submit their proposals to the Sindh government’s planning & development department for further necessary action.

Mayor laments delay

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said the KCR plan with China had been rolled back and the new government following the general elections would resume the project, reported our correspondent Fasahat Mohiuddin. Akhtar said that Karachiites are once more deprived of an affordable mode of transportation. “How much longer will the people of this city suffer?” he asked.

The KCR was started in 1969. The official reason behind the discontinuation of the service in 1999 provided by the Pakistan Railways was that it was incurring heavy losses. The circular railway was said to accommodate 700,000 passengers. The Sindh government also started anti-encroachment operations alongside the railway tracks, but they were stopped on the request of the Pakistan Railways.