18-month-old dies as fire destroys shanty town

A toddler was killed and several huts were reduced to ashes when a massive fire broke out in the shanties near Waseem Bagh in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Fire Brigade central control room said that the fire started at around 4pm in a makeshift hut in the slum and in a matter of minutes engulfed other huts nearby. Police and rescue teams immediately reached the site to initiate a rescue operation, but heavy winds blowing in the evening caused it to flare up.

Officials said two fire engines were immediately dispatched and later six more fire trucks were sent to aid the fire-fighting operation. The blaze was extinguished at around 8pm after a four-hour-long hectic effort and all fire tenders were then called back, the officials said.

According to Gulshan-e-Iqbal Division Superintendent of Police (SP) Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, the slum had about 250 makeshift tents where mostly labourers lived, and all of the huts burned down in the blaze.

Unfortunately, Aymen, the one-and-a-half-year daughter of Muhammad Kaleem, was killed in the fire. Bhutto said that the victim’s father was a mason while his wife worked as domestic help. According to the father, they were at work when the fire broke out and even though the child’s aunts managed to take the other children out to safety, they couldn’t bring her out.

SP Bhutto said police have started an investigation into the fire as well as a search for the owner of the land where the shanty town was. Police was also investigating who collects rent from owners of the makeshift huts. Bhutto added action would be taken against people responsible if it was proved during the probe that the town was set on fire deliberately.