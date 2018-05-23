Health secretary refutes reports of deaths as city continues to boil

As Karachiites got no respite from the oppressive heat with the temperature soaring to 43.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, health authorities again rejected reports circulating about several deaths attributed to the ongoing heatwave.

Warning of two more days of extreme heat ahead, the Met Office said hot and dry winds from the plains of Sindh and Balochistan brought the humidity level in the air to as low as 5 per cent with the 43.3 degrees Celsius having the “real feel” of 46 degrees.

However, health authorities yet again claimed that despite the weather and prolonged power outages, hospitals in Karachi did not receive heat stroke patients and there were no confirmed reports of any death due to heat stroke at any health facility in the city.

“If a person dies due to heat stroke, his or her body should be brought to any public hospital so that doctors can ascertain the cause of death,” Sindh Health Secretary Dr Fazlullah Pechuho told reporters at his office on Tuesday.

Rejecting reports of 65 or more heat stroke related deaths in Karachi which are being aired in the local and international media citing the Edhi Foundation, Pechuho said it was “impossible that such a large number of people died in the city but none of them were taken to any public or private hospital”. He added that health facilities also did not receive any heat stroke patients.

“It is a criminal offence if such a large number of people have died due to a natural calamity and they have been buried without autopsy or examination,” he said. “I would request Faisal Edhi to provide us the names and addresses of the people who have died so that we could send teams of doctors and health officials to ascertain the cause of their deaths from the families.”

Respite on the horizon

On the other hand, officials of the Pakistan Meteorological Department said the heat was concentrated at Karachi at the moment due to the stoppage of sea breeze which keeps the city cool in the summers and warned that the heatwave will continue till Thursday.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain above 42 degrees Celsius for the next two days as the sea breeze is completely cut off due to small low pressure areas in the Arabian Sea, said Abdur Rashid, the Karachi Met Office director. He added mercury is likely to drop from Friday.

According to Rashid, this is the third heatwave in the city this year and warned that there could be warmer days ahead in June due to disturbances and high temperatures and their resulting low pressure areas in the Arabian Sea that prevent sea breeze from blowing towards the coastal areas.

Rashid said the Arabian Sea’s temperature was on the rise due to climate change and as a result the formation of low pressure areas had increased, which change the wind direction. “Due to high temperatures and the changing climate, another tropical cyclone which has been named Mekunu is brewing in the Arabian Sea but it is expected to hit the coasts of Oman and Yemen,” he said.

“We are keeping a close eye on the situation of cyclones and would let people know if it is worth reporting.”

Citizens continued to endure announced and unannounced load-shedding by the K-Electric on Tuesday. In some areas, two to three spells of load-shedding were carried out when people needed electricity the most.

Water shortages also compounded the miseries of people in many areas including different localities of Lyari, Baldia Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Defence and Clifton where residents ran from one hydrant to the other for water tankers to meet their water needs.

Moreover, main roads and thoroughfares remained mostly deserted till evening as people preferred to remain indoors to avoid the heat.