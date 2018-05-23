Wed May 23, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2018

Cotton improves

Karachi : Trading improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Tuesday, while spot rates increased Rs100/maund.

The spot rates increased to Rs7,500/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,038/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also rose to Rs7,645/maund and Rs8,193/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said trade activity improved with one transaction of better quality lint that affected the spot rates upwards. “International market also surged, which cleared the outlook for cotton,” he added.

Sindh was almost 50 percent short in cotton sowing, which would affect the production. “Buyers are still hunting for the quality lint,” he said.

Karachi cotton market recorded only one transaction of 5,311 bales from Ghotki at the rate of Rs8,100/maund.

