Cotton sowing at a snail’s pace due to water shortage

LAHORE: The prospects of harvesting a good cotton crop are diminishing with each passing day as provinces may not achieve sowing targets due to severe water shortage.

Against the overall target, cultivation on less than one third of the area was completed by mid-May, which was about fifty percent of the planted area recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

As per official data, cotton was sowed on about 1.07 million hectares against the national target of 2.95 million hectares, showing progress of nearly 35 percent.

The extremely low canal water availability has held cotton sowing down both in Punjab and Sindh.

In Punjab, cotton was sowed on only 31 percent of 2.31 million hectares, which was over 41 percent area planted in the corresponding period of last year.

Due to shortage of canal water, only 29 percent of the target has been achieved in Sindh. Cotton cultivation in the corresponding period of last year was recorded at 37 percent of the targeted 0.63 million hectares in the province.

Cotton sowing should ideally be completed by mid-May in Sindh and by the end of the month in Punjab. Otherwise, cotton plants are susceptible to heat waves and attack of diseases, insects, and pests, which can impact yield.

The federal committee on agriculture fixed cotton production target for 2018-19 at 14.37 million bales from an area of 2.95 million hectares.

Pakistan is facing one of the worst water scarcities in canals this year. According to estimates of Indus River System Authority (IRSA), early Kharif season faced 42 percent water shortage, which was unprecedented.

The overall water availability in canals during summer will remain around 60 million acre feet (MAF) as against average usage of 69.4MAF. There will be around 30 percent shortage of water in Kharif season.