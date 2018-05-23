Domestic auto makers halt fresh booking from non-filers

KARACHI: Local automobile manufacturers have sent a strong warning to their respective buyers supporting the government’s move to widen the tax net by starting to refuse purchase or booking of new cars by non-filers.

In the Federal Budget 2018/19 the government announced it would prevent non-filers of income tax returns from buying new vehicles starting July 1, 2018.

The Finance Bill FY19 said: “Any application for booking, registration of purchases of a new locally manufactured motor vehicle or first registration of an imported vehicle shall not be accepted or processed by any vehicle registering authority of excise and taxation department or a manufacturer of a motor vehicle respectively, unless the person is a filer.”

Pak Suzuki Motor in letter written to all authorised dealers following the decision said the company has been constrained to stop booking of all Suzuki vehicles for all non-filers, including individuals and all corporate customers with immediate effect ie May 22, 2018.

A leading car dealer said local manufacturers have informed the buyers who were non-filers that before taking the delivery of the car, they should become filers. “Otherwise they will not receive the car on the given date or either (will have) to cancel the order,” he added.

“Several buyers have received delivery time period of three to four months, so if they have booked cars, they have ample to become filers and be part of the Active Taxpayers List (ATL).”

Recently, Indus Motors, maker of Toyota vehicles also posted information on their website saying, “While announcing the budget for the fiscal year 2018-19, the government has recently introduced a new policy order to restrict all non-filers from purchasing locally manufactured and/or imported vehicles.”

This it said included all individuals whose names did not appear in the ATL, as well as those customers who have already booked a vehicle and were expecting delivery after June 30, 2018.

“To avoid any possible delivery delays or cancellations of vehicle orders, the company would like to advice valued customers to ensure that they change their status as tax-filers,” Indus Motor’s said in a statement.

The company recently held an analyst meeting and said the budgetary measure in which non-filers were barred from purchasing cars was negative for the sector. The government has been very adamant on maintaining this measure.

Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) recommended this suggestion to be implemented gradually so customers could start complying steadily.

“As a result of this development, filers may start selling cars to non-filers,” Topline Securities said in a report after attending the meeting of Indus Motors. The report further said that for Indus Motors, 60 percent buyers were non-filers.

“Even if cars can be transferred from filer to non-filer, people may be reluctant, as zero meter cars will be sold as used car to them,” the company management believes.

Pak Suzuki Motors sales during the ten months of the current fiscal year recorded 30 percent increase to 12,2075 units, while Indus Motor sales showed a small rise of two percent to 52,610 units from July 2017 to April 2018. According to an industry analyst, the condition would hit car sales in the new fiscal year and might send word of caution to new entrants in the car industry.

Abdul Waheed Khan, director general at PAMA, in his letter to Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said there were only 1.2 million filers in the country. The new condition, once put into effect would impact sales.