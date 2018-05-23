Ecnec approves Rs775.03bln socioeconomic development projects

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday approved Rs775.03 billion worth of various infrastructure and social development projects.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi headed the Ecnec meeting at the Prime Minister’s office.

The meeting approved 220 kilovolt (kV) Mastung substation along with 220 kV Sibi-Mastung-Quetta-Loralai double circuit transmission lines at a cost of Rs14.155 billion. Modified PC-II for purchase of land for Pakistan Institute of Development Economics in Islamabad was approved at a cost of Rs3.519 billion.

The meeting approved phase-II of Sindh barrages improvement project at a cost of Rs16.663 billion. The project involves rehabilitation and modernisation of Sukkur barrage.

Ecnec approved 4th revised PC-1 of Neelum Jhelum hydroelectric project at a revised cost of Rs506.81 billion.

The meeting approved acquisition of land for railway corridor from Gawadar sea port. Second revised PC-1 for construction of Drawat dam project at a revised capital cost of Rs11.768 billion was also approved.

Ecnec approved revision in cost of construction of 184-kilometre long Faisalabad-Khanewal Motorway project at revised cost of Rs60.824 billion.

The meeting further approved phase-III of Overseas Scholarship Scheme for 2,000 doctorates in selected fields at a cost of Rs22.215 billion.

In social sector, a project for the establishment of Centre of Neuroscience at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad was approved at a cost of Rs7.285 billion.

Ecnec approved devolved vertical programs in health sector in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan at a cost of Rs131.787 billion.

The programs include national maternal, neonatal and child health, family planning and primary healthcare, tuberculosis control, prevention and control of hepatitis, rollback malaria, prevention and control of avian and pandemic influenza and blindness.