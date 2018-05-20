Justice must judge good from evil

By News desk

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who is also the PML-N president, said accountability should be done across-the-board because a selective process could not move Pakistan forward. He added that the persons and the officials performing extraordinary work should be praised otherwise they would be discouraged and no one was going to be ready to work.

He said justice and accountability should differentiate between the good and the bad. Judiciary, NAB and the generals should eliminate corruption but must also praise the good work, the chief minister stressed.

Addressing the district and divisional coordinators of the PML-N in Lahore and a ceremony held in connection with full operationalisation of 1180-MW Bhikki Power Plant in Sheikhupura, Shahbaz said the general elections were nearing and the party office-bearers should continue working with dedication as politics was an obligation.

He said the PML-N government had done extraordinary work during the last five years, adding that the current term of the PML-N government was a representative of transparency, honesty, speed, and dedication.

The chief minister said unprecedented results had been achieved under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, adding, “History will remember our period as the golden era.”

He said the journey of development had moved forward despite unfavourable circumstances. “Our political opponents, especially the PTI, have created hurdles in the way of development projects,” said Shahbaz who again cited the 22-month delay on the Orange Line Train Project due to the Imran Khan-led party.

He said Imran only levelled baseless allegations and did the politics of lies, but “we saved an amount of Rs 75 billion in Orange Line Train Project.

Shahbaz said, “Our political opponents wasted the time of the people but PML-N did hard work for the service of the public. We did hard work for the sake of the development of Pakistan and resolved the loadshedding and terrorism crises.”

Separately, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and MNA Sultan Mehmood Hanjra called on Shahbaz and expressed their confidence in his leadership.

The chief minister said the PML-N would emerge victorious in the court of the people who would reject the political opponents in the elections.

On the other hand, Shahbaz in a message condemned the firing incident at a school in Texas, United States, and expressed grief over the death of a Pakistani girl student.