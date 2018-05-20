Sun May 20, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2018

Boy killed as mudhouse caves in

MANSEHRA: A boy was killed when the mud-house of a local prayer leader caved in due to rain in Baffa area of the district early Saturday.

According to eyewitnesses, the mud-house of Maulana Mehboob grounded early in the day. The local people rushed to the scene and retrieved the body of Umar Mehboob from the debris after hectic efforts.

All other members of the family remained unharmed in the incident. The deceased was stated to be grandson of late Maulana Ghulam Ghaus Hazarvi. Maulana Ghulam Ghaus Hazarvi was one of the noted leaders of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam in Hazara division.

Shafqat Javed, a local, told reporters that the family was living in the dilapidated mud-house.

“We appeal both provincial and federal governments to extend financial assistance to the affected family so that they could reconstruct their damaged house,” Javed added.

