Pleasant weather in KP makes it easier for faithful to fast

PESHAWAR: The weather remained pleasant since the start of Ramazan on the third consecutive day on Saturday and made it easier for the faithful who are fasting in the provincial capital.

The first two days of Ramazan were unexpectedly pleasant as cloudy skies and cool breeze due to the rainfall made fasting less challenging. On Saturday there was no rain, but clouds enveloped most of the skies in the afternoon after a sunny day in the morning.

The heat was bearable even in the morning and cool breeze in the afternoon made one feel as if Peshawar was a hill-station.

The rains came twice earlier on Friday. It started raining when the Friday prayers were being offered.

At the time of Iftar when the call for Maghreb prayers and breaking the fast was being given, there was another burst of rainfall.

Older people said they were surprised that there have been rains in the month of May. “I cannot remember such rains taking place during this month. And it is hard to recollect May being pleasant rather than being very hot,” remarked an elderly man in Peshawar.

A farmer, Shertaj Khan, said May in their farming calendar is known as Jeth as the weather is windless and sizzling hot. “Jeth began a few days ago and still there is no trace of the hot weather associated with this month. In fact, the previous month of Paghan was hotter than what we have experienced so far in Jeth,” he added.

The faithful were wondering if this freakish cool weather would continue in Ramazan. They said the unusual rains and refreshingly cool breeze have provided a pleasant and perfect start to the month of fasting. “I wish and pray that intermittent rains continue to make it easier for us to fast in both May and June which are normally among the hottest months in the year.

It wasn’t Peshawar alone where the first three days of Ramazan have been pleasant in terms of the weather. In fact, almost the whole of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been blessed with rains and cool breeze.

The change in weather has taken the people by surprise and many attribute it to climate change.

Meanwhile, in Kalam area in the mountainous Swat district, locals said the temperatures have dipped to 11 degree centigrade due to constant rains. Mumtaz Khan, who belongs to Kalam town, said they burn wood to keep warm and use quilts at night. “It is the perfect place for fasting,” he remarked.