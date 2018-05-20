Rainy spell ends tomorrow

Islamabad : The week-long wet spell is almost over. Though the sun has begun shinning brightly in the daytime, the sporadic cloudy, windy and rainy conditions kept the overall weather pleasant during the last one week.

Now, the Met Office has forecast the end of the rainy spell within 24 hours suggesting high temperatures in the days ahead.

According to a weatherman, the westerly wave, which has been causing rainy and overcast weather in Islamabad and Rawalpindi since last Saturday, will persist until Sunday.

He said May 21 (Monday) would mostly be a sunny day in the twin cities. The weatherman said thundershowers coupled with gusty winds were expected to fall at isolated places of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday. He, however, forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country in the day.