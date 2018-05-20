CDA creates plot in playground

Islamabad : A cricket ground located in Sector F 11/1 was dug out with connivance of the Capital Development Authority (CDA} for construction of a house 'despite stay orders from Civil Court here on Saturday.

On receiving information about the illegal activity, the staff of concerned civil court stopped further work at the site. Irfan Manzoor, the developer of the ground said as they reached ground on Saturday morning, they saw machinery busy in digging practice area for construction of house while in adjacent area, the structure of a store was also being raised. The court will take up case for further hearing, next week. Irfan said that in the past, the CDA also attempted to construct a road in order to accommodate owners of newly created plot.