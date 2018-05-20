Sluggish policing not to be tolerated; says SSP

Islamabad : Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has waned that sluggish policing practices would not be tolerated and performance would be reviewed on regular basis to ensure effective performance of police officials.

He stated this while reviewing last fortnight performance report and action taken against criminal elements. The SSP said that security and patrolling plan should be made after having a research about nature and timings of crime in particular areas. He also asked for strict security arrangements during Ramadan and said that all police officials should have `Iftar’ with their subordinates at police pickets.

The SSP asked for strict checking at police pickets and directed all SDPOs and SHOs to remain alert round the clock and make efforts to provide maximum relief to citizens. He also asked the police officials to brief their staff about duties and perform with dedication to bring laurels for Islamabad police force.

The SSP was told that Islamabad police arrested 250 outlaws during the last 15 days including 21 dacoits and 30 absconders besides recovering looted items worth Rs23.3 million.

It was told that 11 dacoity/robbery cases were traced and 23 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth Rs31,59,000 from them. Police have also nabbed 36 culprits in 21 cases of street crime and theft and recovered looted items worth 4,378,000.

Likewise, police initiated crackdown against those involved in drug pushing activities. Police nabbed 48 drug pushers and recovered 14.393 kilogram hashish, 2,879 gram heroin and 323 wine bottles from them respectively.

Sixteen persons were held for their involvement in car lifting/tempering of vehicles, motor cycle theft and recovered 12 cars and four motorcycles, gold ornaments, mobile phone and other valuables worth Rs15,835,000 from them.

Investigation on 281 cases were completed and their challans were submitted in relevant courts. Police also arrested 40 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered four Kalashnikovs/Rifiles, 36 pistols/guns and 425 rounds from them.

Legal action was taken against 382 beggars. In all, five search operations were conducted in various areas of the city and 99 suspects were also held besides recovery of weapons and ammunition from them.

One blind murders case were traced and one person involved in this case were nabbed during the reporting period. Twenty persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in immoral activities in various area of the city.

SSP Islamabad Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi has said that such criminal elements

would not to be tolerated anywhere and appealed to citizens to inform Islamabad police in case of any such activity s around them.