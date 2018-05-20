Water supply scheme for Adiala Road approved

Rawalpindi : Punjab government has approved water supply scheme for Adiala Road, but no funds have been released yet for starting work on laying down water pipes in different towns and colonies situated in the area on the outskirts of the city. There is likelihood the upcoming next government will release development funds for approved schemes.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Raja Shaukat told ‘The News’ that

getting approval for new water supply scheme for Adiala Road was a big achievement for them and the next elected government will definitely release funds for the project.

He said that he was delighted to see approval of water supply scheme for Adiala Road.

The residents of Adiala Road will have to wait for few months before they will enjoy water supply at their homes in Ali Town, Munawar Colony, Defence Road, Saleha Street, Kehkshan Colony, Jarahi, Dhamah Syedan, Gulshanabad, Al-Mumtaz Colony, Dhoke Kalhur, Caltex Road, Mubarak Lane, Madina Town, Kalyal, Samar Zar Colony, Shah Pur and Radio Colony.

It merits mentioning here that thickly populated Adiala Road has been deprived of supply water schemes and the underground water is not available in the locality.

“Wasa will lay down water pipelines and supply water to Adiala Road from different tube-wells existing along highway road,” said Raja Shaukat.

On the other hand the tanker mafia has been looting public with both hands and selling a tanker at Rs1200-Rs1500.

Raja Shaukat said that Wasa has also taken action against tanker mafia for filling unhygienic water from refilling areas.

The civic body has sent water samples to laboratory for testing and sealed water refilling wells at Adiala Road and Morgah.