PPP senator asks NAB to arrest CM, others for corruption

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Behramand Tangi has asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to immediately arrest and hold investigations against Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and his team for their involvement in corruption.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Saturday, Behramand Tangi said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister had trampled all the tall claims of his party chairman Imran Khan about bringing “change within 90 days.”

Flanked by Ziaullah Afridi, the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) minister who later joined PPP, Behramand said that the PTI government had pushed the province into destruction by borrowing huge amount for their much-publicised Billion Tree Tsunami project, construction of

small dams, allotting land on lease in Malam Jabba and Bus Rapid Transit.

He said the NAB should arrest PTI leader Imran Khan and Pervez Khattak before holding investigations, just like what they did in Sindh.

He added that the PTI leaders should make preparations to go into jails instead of contesting elections. He said the MoU signed with China and Korea should also be made public.

He added that the contracts of BRT were awarded to blue-eyed people for getting commissions.

Behramand rejected media reports regarding differences within PPP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The party is united under the leadership of Huamayun Khan and we will follow the directives and policies of the party,” he added.

He said that hundreds of activists from other parties had joined the PPP and his opponents were spreading rumours of internal differences in the party.

He said that all MPAs were cooperating with their provincial president. Being a senator, he said that it was his responsibility to work for the party and he would continue performing his duty.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Ziaullah Afridi criticised Chief Minister Pervez Khattak’s so-called announcement of Rs1 billion for Peshawar and termed it a drama.

He said that it were his constituency’s development funds, which the chief minister withdrew from the ADP.

He added that he later submitted an appeal in Peshawar High Court that the government had stopped his development funds on political ground. Later, he said the fund was released on the directives of the PHC.