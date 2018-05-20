Obituary

PESHAWAR: Widow of Major Ziauddin Khan of Amankot (Nowshera) passed away here on Saturday.

She was mother of Arshad Zia, Dr Shahid Zia, Engr Khalid Zia (NHA) and Engr Abid Zia (NHA) and mother-in-law of former KP chief secretary late Mian Saeedullah Jan.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Amankot village, Nowshera district, on Sunday (May 20) at 11.00. She will be laid to rest at her family graveyard at Amankot.