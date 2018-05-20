Sun May 20, 2018
May 20, 2018

Indian state chief resigns to avoid vote of confidence

BANGLORE, India: The chief minister of a key Indian state plunged into a political crisis that saw Supreme Court hearings and accusations of bribery quit Saturday after admitting he did not have enough support to form a government. B S Yeddyurappa of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stepped down after just two days in the post and minutes before he was to have faced a vote of confidence in the Karnataka state assembly. His move ended a week of mounting acrimony between Prime Minister Narendra Modi´s BJP and the opposition Congress party. Congress, which had ruled the southern state until an election last week, will now get a new chance to form a government with a regional ally.

