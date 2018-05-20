Indian state chief resigns to avoid vote of confidence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANGLORE, India: The chief minister of a key Indian state plunged into a political crisis that saw Supreme Court hearings and accusations of bribery quit Saturday after admitting he did not have enough support to form a government. B S Yeddyurappa of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stepped down after just two days in the post and minutes before he was to have faced a vote of confidence in the Karnataka state assembly. His move ended a week of mounting acrimony between Prime Minister Narendra Modi´s BJP and the opposition Congress party. Congress, which had ruled the southern state until an election last week, will now get a new chance to form a government with a regional ally.
Comments