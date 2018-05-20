Jang Group to represent Pakistan in advertising Cannes Lions festival

KARACHI: Jang Media Group has been appointed as representative to represent in advertising festival of Cannes Lions which is going to kick start in Cannes, France. Besides communication sector and advertising agencies across the world, different other institutions introducing latest trends in advertising, will participate in the festival. Over ten thousand prominent institutions and advertising companies of 90 countries of the world, introducing new trends and latest technology in advertising, have been gathering continuously in Cannes for one week every year since 1950 and display their latest methods and inventions in the field of advertising.

Jang Media Group will represent Pakistan in Cannes this year. Jang Group has been playing focal role in advertising for last 70 years and also promoting the advertising sector. On this occasion Managing Director of Jang Group Sarmad Ali said that Jang Group is making platform to highlight latest advertising trends and styles in the world which are being used in Pakistan. He said that Jang Group will also highlight talent of the whole country which will raise stature of the country in advertising field across the world. He said that it would be a great honour for Jang Media Group to represent at international level in Cannes and see how the country will raise its stature in this regard. Cannes Lions has been championing creativity since 1954. Today, it’s the world’s biggest festival and awards for the creative and marketing communications, entertainment, design and tech industries.