Naqeebullah murder case: Suspended DSP Qamar files bail plea

KARACHI: Suspended DSP Qamar Ahmed has filed a bail petition in the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the extrajudicial killing case of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others.

Ahmed was in the court during the case hearing on Saturday along with suspended SSP Rao Anwar and others accused of the extrajudicial killing. Subsequently, the court issued a notice to the government lawyers for arguments over the bail plea but the latter refused receipt.

To this, ATC expressed astonishment, saying the lawyers refused to accept the notices despite the court writing to the Sindh High Court to send the government lawyers for the case.

During the hearing, Anwar was also present in the court, yet again without handcuffs despite earlier protests by the Naqeebullah’s family against protocol for the suspended police officer. Moreover, the jail authorities have exempted Anwar from wearing the orange jacket, which is compulsory for every under trial accused.