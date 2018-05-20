SC petitioned for banning fruits, vegetables’ export

ISLAMABD: The Supreme Court was requested on Saturday to direct the authorities concerned to ban the export of fruits and vegetables until their prices fell within the common man’s reach, especially in the holy month of Ramazan.

Advocate Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta has filed a petition with the apex court under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution against unavailability of fruits and vegetables at reasonable prices in view of what he called bad and unreasonable export policy. He has made secretary Cabinet Division, secretary Trade and Commerce and chairman Competition Commission of Pakistan as respondents.

Bhutta prayed the apex court to direct the respondent departments to arrange a mechanism to control supply of fruits and vegetables and ensure their availability to the common citizens at reasonable prices. According to the petitioner, bananas are selling at Rs250 per dozen and guava, mango, apple etc. at Rs200 per kg which poor people could not afford to buy.

He contended that the overwhelming high prices of fruits were in violation of fundamental rights especially guaranteed under Articles, 3, 38 and 35 the Constitution.