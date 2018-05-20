Man tortures wife

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A man tortured his wife when she demanded money for Eid shopping at Ladhewala Warraich on Saturday. Reportedly, Nazia asked her husband accused Waheed to give her some money for Eid shopping, which infuriated him. In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly tortured her brutally and broke her nose with the help of sticks. Ladhewala Warraich police have started investigation.
