Bairstow to bat at No 5 against Pakistan

LONDON: Jonny Bairstow, the England wicketkeeper-batsman, who is set to bat at No.5 in the upcoming two-match Test series versus Pakistan, said that his promotion in the batting order was a “proud” moment for him.

Bairstow’s promotion comes in the backdrop of Ed Smith, the new national selector, trying to rejig the batting line-up. As a part of the move, captain Joe Root will also move up the order to No. 3 during this English summer.

“I’m very proud to be asked to move up the order - it means the people in charge have got the belief in you to go out and deliver,” Bairstow said. “They are asking a little extra, they are saying ‘We want you to do this, we trust you, we believe in you’ - and that’s what you want within a team. You want the captain, coach and head selectors to back you.”

During the winter tours of Australia and New Zealand, barring a few Tests, the 28-year-old mostly batted at No.7. However, despite batting lower down the order, the Yorkshireman accumulated a couple of hundreds.

“It’s something I’ve done for Yorkshire for a while, and occasionally you are back in the middle after being in the field for a lot of overs, but you have to deal with it - that’s why we do all the physical preparation,” he noted. “You are going to be tired at the end of a Test match no matter what, so whether I bat at five or seven is not going to make too much difference to me.

“In the past, whenever a challenge has been thrown down, I like to think I’ve stepped up and risen to those challenges and taken them in my stride. That’s exactly what I’ll be trying to do now, and I don’t think moving up will affect me in any way. I know I will relish it,” he added.

England have also selected Jos Buttler, the wicketkeeper-batsman, for the Test series versus Pakistan. Buttler, who was in stellar form in the IPL, aggregating 548 runs, is expected to play purely as a batsman, with Bairstow donning the gloves.

“I think there’s an understanding among all of us that anyone can keep wicket on any given day, given the opportunity. But at the same time I’d like to think my ‘keeping has gone from strength to strength, and that hard work doesn’t stop.

“If I drop a chance I’m not going to be thinking, ‘Oh, blooming heck.’ I might be catching 500 to 600 balls in a day and, realistically, there are going to be half-chances that are bouncing in front of first slip and you have to dive across,” he observed.