Tough fight likely in major race today

LAHORE: Five different class and division races of Dear Creek Plate have been scheduled for Sunday at the Lahore Race Club.

With all the races being of 800 meters run, the final fifth race is considered as the main competition in which all the participating horses of about equal terms.

In the opening class-VI and division-V race that has 18 participants, a four years old equine On the Spot Win is the favouirte while a five years old thoroughbred High Jacker poses a threat to the main contender. A surprise win may come from a four year old castrated Music boy

A 10 years old thoroughbred Afzaal Choice is favourite in class-VII and division-IV&V second race. Four years old pony Gambler Boy have high stakes but for a second place while their party may be spoiled by Dance of Life. The class-VI and division-III and IV third race has 15 contestants but a four year aged equine Safdar Prince is beleieved to be the best ahead of five year mare Zubi The Great while a surprise performance may come from a three year old pony Ok Dear. The fourth race is in class-VI and division-II and III and from among a field of 14, a four year old equine Kastoori is favourite. Real Commando carrying the same age is expected to be second and three year equine Black Secret carries a tag of staging fluke. In the final and fifth race of the day which is in class-VII and division I, four year old pony Payara Sayeen is expected to win the first position while the second place may go to six year aged mare Candle and three year pony Four Char Ha may surprise everyone.

Races details

First race favourites; win On the Spot Win, place High Jacker, fluke Music boy

Other participants: Daniel Bryan, Malika, Killing Eyes, Queen Esmeralda, On The Spot Win, Dancing Baby, Silent Warrior, Lucky Sohna, Agent 007, Love Master, Great Poma, Aas Paas, Leeza Princess, Music Boy, Fly To Finish, High Jacker, Neel Kanwal, Crazy Cat Lady

Second race favourites; win Afzaal Choice, place Gambler Boy, fluke Dance of Life

Other participants: Top Shot, Danish Love, Zubair Princess, Da Vinci, Tiger Jet, Zil Prince, Babbu Prince, Almas Choice, Big Boy, Meri Tasveer, Turab Prince, Selfi, Easy Money, Stone Queen

Third race favourites; win Safdar Princess, place Zobi The Great, fluke Ok Dear

Other participants: Neeli The Great, Chota Sain, Satpara, Dil De Ruba, Baa Rehmat, Dancing Boy, Baa Wagar, Shrill, Mozrat, Power of Dream, Green Magic, Uzair Prince

Fourth race favourites; win Kastoori, place Real Commando, fluke Black Secret

Other participants: Bright Life, Noor-e-Sehar, Tiffany’s, Lovey Dovey, Poetry, Nice One, Only Jutt, Minding, Prince Fariz, Sayeen Jee, Aie Sawair

Fifth race favourites; win Piyara Sayeen, place Candle, fluke Four Chaar HaiOther participants: Montreal, Sultan-e-Moazzam, Socrates, Mitwa.