Punjab govt, Nadra sign extension in contract for arms licences

LAHORE : The Punjab government and Nadra have signed the extension in contract for Punjab arms licences (2018-2020).

The extension in contract was signed by Nadra Chairman Usman Mobin and Additional Chief Secretary Maj Azam Suleman here on Saturday.

The computerisation of all arms licences of Punjab was extended for another three years, till 2020, as the initial contract of three years expired in 2017. During 2014 and 2017, Nadra established 36 dedicated registration centres in each district of Punjab, 191 facilitation counters at NRCs, mobile registration vans (MRVs) and centre for companies and institutions.

During the last three years, Nadra, under the contract, registered and computerised 89.74 percent of total licences issued in the province. Of which, Nadra registered 852,115 individual licences, 15,572 licences of institutions and 29,685 licences of security companies.

Under the contract, Nadra will provide smart card based end-to-end solution, revalidation of individual licences, securities companies and institutions licences, new licences issuance system, integration of bank for electronic fee collection, verification services for law enforcement agencies. The extended contract includes some new features too.

The contract signing ceremony was witnessed by Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed, members of Cabinet Sub-Committee on Law & Order, IG Police, Lahore CCPO and Home Department special secretay.