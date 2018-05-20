25pc foreign students fail PMDC exam

Islamabad : Three-fourths of the foreign medical and dental graduates, who sat the recent Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) registration examination, have been declared unsuccessful for securing less than the passing marks.

All Pakistani nationals having foreign medical and dental qualifications have to pass the PMDC National Examination Board (NEB) examinations to practice in the country.

On last Sunday, the PMDC held the NEB examination Step-II with the collaboration of the National University of Medical Science Rawalpindi.

A total of 1,698 Pakistani graduates from China, Afghanistan, Russia and Central Asia states and Cuba sat the examination but 400 failed it putting the pass percentage at around 76. The candidates can apply for the rechecking of papers in the next 10 days.

summer break: Ending confusion about the annual summer vacation, the Federal Directorate of Education has announced that June 1 will be the last day of students in government schools of the Islamabad Capital Territory before their over two months break from studies.

The holidays will formally begin on June 4 (Monday) after the weekend and will last until August 10. The schools will resume classes on August 13 (Monday) after the weekend. Though, PEIRA, the watchdog for private education in the region, has yet not notified summer vacation schedule, the schools it regulates are likely to close campuses on May 31. Repair and maintenance will be carried out in schools and colleges during the summer break. Overseen by the Capital Administration and Development Division, the FDE regulates the public sector education in ICT up to intermediate level. The region has more than 400 FDE-run schools and colleges.

In Punjab, both private and public sector schools have been observing summer holidays from May 17 when the fasting month of Ramazan began. They will reopen on August 10. The educational institutions in Sindh closed campuses on account of summer vacation on May 14. They’ll resume classes on July 17.

CDA: A cricket ground located in Sector F 11/1 was dug out with connivance of the Capital Development Authority (CDA} for construction of a house 'despite stay orders from Civil Court here on Saturday. On receiving information about the illegal activity, the staff of concerned civil court stopped further work at the site. Irfan Manzoor, the developer of the ground said as they reached ground on Saturday morning, they saw machinery busy in digging practice area for construction of house while in adjacent area, the structure of a store was also being raised. The court will take up case for further hearing, next week. Irfan said that in the past, the CDA also attempted to construct a road in order to accommodate owners of newly created plot.