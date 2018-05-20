Sun May 20, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2018

Rainy spell ends tomorrow

Islamabad : The week-long wet spell is almost over. Though the sun has begun shinning brightly in the daytime, the sporadic cloudy, windy and rainy conditions kept the overall weather pleasant during the last one week.

Now, the Met Office has forecast the end of the rainy spell within 24 hours suggesting high temperatures in the days ahead. According to a weatherman, the westerly wave, which has been causing rainy and overcast weather in Islamabad and Rawalpindi since last Saturday, will persist until Sunday.

