Book signing

LAHORE : A book signing ceremony was held here to promote B. J. Sadiq’s critically acclaimed biography of Imran Khan, titled ‘Let There Be Justice.

The ceremony saw a decent turnout with a few senior bureaucrats, lawyers, academics and others in attendance. The book was published in England in October last year. The book is the most updated, journalistic and vivid account of Imran Khan’s political life. It provides a compelling read into Khan’s political campaign set against a system known for its unbounded malfeasance.

According to the book; Pakistan has been labelled as one of the most controversial countries in the world. A country tainted with military dictatorships, tormented by religious extremists and fleeced by years of corrupt democratic rule. It is a place where an endemic culture of nepotism blooms with impunity. The biggest casualty of this political and social homicide are the ordinary citizens who are left to struggle with appalling economic conditions and a system sorely in need of repair. In a climate as unsettling as that, one noise exploded onto the scene with an unyielding aggression. Imran Khan, former cricket celebrity, philanthropist and turned politician, seems to have changed the decorum of Pakistan’s botched up political landscape. Khan established his political party, Tehreek-e-Insaf, back in 1996 and has doggedly moved up the ranks. The party has gone from being a novice presence to one of the most defiant voices in the parliament’s opposition benches. "Let There Be Justice", the Political Journey of Imran Khan, is an intriguing story of Imran Khan’s politics, his verve and unfettered commitment which may eventually swing him into power at the next general elections in 2018.