Man electrocuted in Manawan

LAHORE : A 48-year-old man was electrocuted while working in a house in the Manawan area on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ali Sher, an electrician by profession. He was working in a house when he accidentally touched a live wire and suffered severe electric shocks, resulting in his death. The police have removed the body to morgue.

Father of five dies: A father of five was run over and killed by a rashly driven truck in the Gulshan Iqbal area on Saturday. Victim Ghulam Nabbi of Misri Shah was passing through the Gulshan Iqbal area when a speeding truck hit him, resulting in his death.

Locals caught the accused driver, Dildar and handed him over to the police.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man was killed by a speeding trailer in the Sundar Estate area. Victim Muhammad Ameen, son of Karam Hussain, was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven trailer hit him from behind, resulting in his death. The bodies have been removed to morgue.

Traffic cops to be rewarded: The City Traffic Police will reward the officers and officials with commendatory certificates and cash prizes on their best performance in Ramazan. The chief traffic officer (CTO) said that commendatory certificates and cash prizes would be given to the officials from the rank of constable to SP. He said Rs 5,000 would be given to two traffic wardens, constables, lady traffic wardens, lady traffic assistants and two senior traffic wardens from each traffic sector, Rs 10,000 to inspector and Rs 20,000 to DSP.

Body found: A 35-year-old man was found dead in the Lorri Adda police area on Saturday.

The man, yet to be identified, was an addict, police said and suspected he might have died of an overdose of drugs. Police have removed the body to morgue.