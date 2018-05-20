Imran says his hospital’s credibility intact despite attacks

LAHORE : The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital management’s strict financial controls have successfully fended off all nefarious attacks to harm its credibility among the public at the behest of the PML-N.

“The Zakat and donations have gone further up each year, which is a tribute to the hospital management’s efforts in upholding trust of the public and maintaining an impeccable credibility of the hospital,” said Imran Khan, chairman, Board of Governors, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) while addressing the annual Iftar dinner in honour of its donors and supporters at the hospital lawns the other day.

Noted director and actor Sarmad Khoosat hosted the ceremony.

Talking about Zakat and donations in his address, Imran Khan said that entire Zakat fund was spent solely on the treatment of poor and deserving cancer patients. “Zakat fund is never utilised in construction of buildings or purchase of equipment, etc.,” he said, adding that SKMCH&RC was the only cancer treatment facility in the world provided free cancer treatment to such a large number of patients.

He said that Shaukat Khanum Hosital, which was built at a cost of Rs 700 million, was successfully negotiating an annual deficit of Rs6.5 billion, which is met by the generosity of Pakistanis every year. He praised the efforts of the hospital management and the staff especially CEO Dr Faisal Sultan for their efforts in obtaining Joint Commission International’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its internationally-recognised standards. He said, “This proves there is no distinction between the rich and the poor at SKMCH and all are accorded the same treatment.”

Earlier, Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO, SKMCH&RC, gave a detailed presentation about the performance of the hospital in 2017 and the challenges facing it. He said, “It’s annual budget for 2018 is Rs11 billion, half of which is expected to be collected through Zakat and donations of our supporters in Pakistan and overseas.” He said, “SKMCH&RC is providing free-of-cost cancer treatment facilities to about 75 to 80 percent poor cancer patients, and since its inception, the hospital has spent almost Rs 35 billion on treatment of poor patients.”

He talked about the expansion plan of Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, operationalisation of SKMCH Peshawar and starting of construction work of the third cancer hospital in Karachi in the next few weeks.

He informed the gathering, “SKMCH&RC Peshawar recorded a 20 percent increase in overall activity in just one year. SKMCH&RC in Lahore, with five linear accelerators, is the largest radiotherapy facility in Pakistan. The hospital has had IMRT capability for many years, and has now also introduced image-guided radiation therapy or IGRT, which is one of the latest methods of radiation therapy delivery, worldwide.”

Meanwhile, the people present at the event donated generously on Imran Khan’s appeal and within one hour, a record amount of Rs 150 million was collected for treatment of poor cancer patients. Imran Khan thanked the donors for their generosity and support at all times.