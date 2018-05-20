Pemra issues final warning to 45 channels

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Saturday issued a final warning to as many as 45 television channels to abide by the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and air azan five times during transmission.

In a statement issued here, Pemra said that the court had made it mandatory for all TV channels to air azan, but this order was being violated. The Authority called on all TV channels to observe the order, otherwise, without further delay, the proceedings for suspension of TV licence would be initiated.

The channels, that were issued Pemra warning, include ARY News, Geo News, Bol News, Samaa TV and Express News.