Sun May 20, 2018
REUTERS
May 20, 2018

Italian parties’ spending plans ‘a warning shot for Europe’

BERLIN: Germany should get not stuck paying for spending plans by the two anti-establishment parties preparing a coalition government in Italy, a senior member of the Bavarian sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives said on Saturday.

Alexander Dobrindt expressed alarm about plans by the two parties to raise spending and lower taxes, and said the European Union should not waiver from its commitment to stability. The EU’s principle of stability is non-negotiable for us," Dobrindt said in a statement.

