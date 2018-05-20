Faraz spins Omar CC to impressive win

KARACHI: Left-armer Faraz Ahmed Khan, with a five-wicket haul, spun Omar Cricket Club to a resounding 86-run victory over Emerging Cricketers Academy in their Group B encounter of the 33rd Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Twenty20 Cricket Tournament 2018 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Faraz returned the exceptional figures of five for seven off four overs to earn the Man of the Match award as Emerging Academy folded for 88 in 18.3 overs while chasing a daunting target of 175.

Danish Aziz, a left-arm spinner, also bowled impressively picking up three wickets for 22 as Muhammad Ali (20 off 25 balls) and Kahaf Patel (19 off 23 balls) could only delay the inevitable.

Earlier Omar CC, batting first after winning the toss, amassed 174 for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted 20 overs with opener Sahibzada Farhan leading the charge with an explosive 56 off 41 balls, cracking two sixes and six fours while Saad Nasim (27 off 21 balls) and Anwar Ali (13 off six balls) provided the late flourish.