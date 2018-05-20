Sun May 20, 2018
AFP
May 20, 2018

Ledecky dominates in 200m free victory in Indianapolis

LOS ANGELES, California: Katie Ledecky bagged her third victory in three days at the Pro Swim Series meet in Indianapolis on Friday with a dominant performance in the 200m freestyle.

Ledecky, the five-time Olympic gold medalist who opened her first meet as a professional with a 1,500m free world record on Wednesday, clocked 1min 55.42sec to beat double Olympic champion Simone Manuel by 2.64sec.

Ledecky had opened her evening an hour earlier with a third-place finish in the 400m individual medley won by Melanie Margalis in 4:36.81.

“I’m pretty happy with it coming off the 400m IM,” Ledecky said. Manuel had won the 50m free shortly before a fierce 200m free final that saw all eight women break two minutes.

