ODIs likely to replace WI-SL Test

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua: Cricket West Indies may scrap one Test from Sri Lanka’s tour next month, in favour of limited-overs internationals.

The teams were due to play three Tests only, including the Caribbean’s first day-night Test, but only a week out from the Sri Lanka side’s departure, Sri Lanka Cricket said it had been informed that CWI’s financial concerns may force a change to the itinerary.

“Most probably the boards will reduce the number of Test matches to two, and play a couple of one-dayers,” SLC CEO Ashley de Silva said.

“CWI are going through a bit of a crisis. They have been talking to us. They haven’t given us any indication that the tour might get postponed altogether.”

Hosting Test matches against Sri Lanka incurs a loss for CWI. Both teams have small home audiences and the operational expenses outweigh the money earned from broadcast deals and sponsorships.

Limited-overs games, meanwhile, are more attractive to broadcasters and are less expensive to host.