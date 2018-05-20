Azhar, Fakhar, Usman shine as Pakistan post 321

KARACHI: Pakistan began the final leg of their warm-up for the seemingly tough two-Test series against England with an authoritative batting display against Leicestershire at Leicester on Saturday.

Three fifties from Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Usman Salahuddin enabled the visiting Pakistanis to post 321-9 on the opening day of their two-day game against Leicestershire.

Pakistan, who returned to England after winning their only Test against Ireland at Malahide, were in complete command of the proceedings on Saturday thanks to a superb opening partnership between Azhar and Fakhar.

The openers put on 121 for the first wicket with Azhar playing in his sedate style for a 127-ball 73. He hit 13 fours.

Fakhar Zaman, who is hoping to win a place in Pakistan’s playing eleven for the England Tests, was more aggressive as he hit 14 fours in his 71 that came off 98 balls.

Sami Aslam (8) fell cheaply while skipper Sarfraz Ahmed was also unable to spend much time on the crease as he was dismissed for 17.

But Usman Salahuddin marshalled the tail as he hit a patient 69* from 154 balls. He hit five fours.

The two-day game is Pakistan’s last opportunity to get ready for the opening Test against England which gets underway from May 24 at Lord’s.

Pakistan, who are hoping to give England a tough time in the two-Test series, rested opener Imam-ul-Haq and middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq while pacer Mohammad Amir was unable to feature in the practice game because of fitness issues.

Score Board

Pakistan won toss

Pakistan 1st Innings

Azhar Ali b Klein 73

Fakhar Zaman c Javid b Wells 71

Sami Aslam b Klein 8

Usman Salahuddin not out 69

*†Sarfraz Ahmed c Hill b Javid 17

Saad Ali c & b Ali 2

Shadab Khan b Wells 17

Faheem Ashraf c Wells b Javid 15

Hasan Ali run out (Dearden) 5

Mohammad Abbas c Hill b Ali 16

Leicestershire team: H E Dearden, S T Evans, A M Ali, *L J Hill, T J Wells, A Javid, †H J Swindells, B W M Mike, T A I Taylor, D Klein, R A Jones

Umpires: Chris Watts and Peter Hartley

Extras (b 4, lb 8, nb 9, w 7) 28

Total (9 wickets, 89.5 Overs) 321

Yet to bat: Rahat Ali

Fall: 1-121, 2-156, 3-176, 4-199, 5-207, 6-245, 7-267, 8-272, 9-321

Bowling: Klein 18-3-44-2 (nb 2); Taylor 17-2-49-0 (w 2); Jones 13-1-73-0 (w 1); Wells 14-3-45-2 (nb2); Javid 15-3-42-2; Mike 7-1-28-0 (nb 5); Ali 5.5-0-28-2

