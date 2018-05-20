Azhar, Fakhar, Usman shine as Pakistan post 321

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan began the final leg of their warm-up for the seemingly tough two-Test series against England with an authoritative batting display against Leicestershire at Leicester on Saturday.
Three fifties from Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Usman Salahuddin enabled the visiting Pakistanis to post 321-9 on the opening day of their two-day game against Leicestershire.
Pakistan, who returned to England after winning their only Test against Ireland at Malahide, were in complete command of the proceedings on Saturday thanks to a superb opening partnership between Azhar and Fakhar.
The openers put on 121 for the first wicket with Azhar playing in his sedate style for a 127-ball 73. He hit 13 fours.
Fakhar Zaman, who is hoping to win a place in Pakistan’s playing eleven for the England Tests, was more aggressive as he hit 14 fours in his 71 that came off 98 balls.
Sami Aslam (8) fell cheaply while skipper Sarfraz Ahmed was also unable to spend much time on the crease as he was dismissed for 17.
But Usman Salahuddin marshalled the tail as he hit a patient 69* from 154 balls. He hit five fours.
The two-day game is Pakistan’s last opportunity to get ready for the opening Test against England which gets underway from May 24 at Lord’s.
Pakistan, who are hoping to give England a tough time in the two-Test series, rested opener Imam-ul-Haq and middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq while pacer Mohammad Amir was unable to feature in the practice game because of fitness issues.
Score Board
Pakistan won toss
Pakistan 1st Innings
Azhar Ali b Klein 73
Fakhar Zaman c Javid b Wells 71
Sami Aslam b Klein 8
Usman Salahuddin not out 69
*†Sarfraz Ahmed c Hill b Javid 17
Saad Ali c & b Ali 2
Shadab Khan b Wells 17
Faheem Ashraf c Wells b Javid 15
Hasan Ali run out (Dearden) 5
Mohammad Abbas c Hill b Ali 16
Leicestershire team: H E Dearden, S T Evans, A M Ali, *L J Hill, T J Wells, A Javid, †H J Swindells, B W M Mike, T A I Taylor, D Klein, R A Jones
Umpires: Chris Watts and Peter Hartley
Extras (b 4, lb 8, nb 9, w 7) 28
Total (9 wickets, 89.5 Overs) 321
Yet to bat: Rahat Ali
Fall: 1-121, 2-156, 3-176, 4-199, 5-207, 6-245, 7-267, 8-272, 9-321
Bowling: Klein 18-3-44-2 (nb 2); Taylor 17-2-49-0 (w 2); Jones 13-1-73-0 (w 1); Wells 14-3-45-2 (nb2); Javid 15-3-42-2; Mike 7-1-28-0 (nb 5); Ali 5.5-0-28-2
