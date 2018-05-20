Santa Fe tragedy

“No. It’s been happening everywhere. I’ve always felt it would eventually happen here, too”. These are the heart-wrenching words uttered by a young girl who studied at the school in Santa Fe, Texas where another mass shooting occurred on Friday. Ten people, including 17-year-old Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh from Karachi, were shot dead. Another 10 were injured. The suspected shooter was a 17-year-old student from the same school. This is the 16th school shooting in the US in the current year alone. After the Florida school shooting in February, there were thousands of anti-gun protests across the US. US President Donand Trump, instead, continued to woo the country’s powerful gun lobby. While we usually observe American school shooting from a distance, Sabika’s death has brought this tragedy home. Seventeen-year-old Sabika had been studying at the school under a US government scholarship and had been due to return to Pakistan on Eidul Fitr. It is hard to imagine the pain of her parents who will now receive her body.

The fact is that these tragedies have gone on for too long in the US – and the responsibility lies right at the top. Texas, where the attack occurred, is one of the most lax states in the US on gun control. There is unfortunately little chance that this shooting with do much to change Texas’s love for guns, let alone America’s love for guns. The shooter himself seems not to fit any profile. He was not a loner. He was a member of the school’s football team and its dance team. He acquired the shotgun and revolver from home while a number of explosive devices were found at the site of the attack and residences connected to the shooter. The police also found pipe bombs, pressure-cooker contraptions and Molotov cocktails. This could have been much worse. The condemnations from state officials, including Trump, almost sound like a mockery of all those who have lost their lives to gun violence. Congress is not ready to step up. State governments are not ready to step up. America’s love for violence abroad has come home to roost, and these are tragedies waiting to happen. Any young student going to school in the United States of America legitimately fears it could be their school that day. This cannot go on.