Fighting the grey

With the June deadline looming, after which Pakistan will be placed on the grey list by the Financial Action Task Force, it is not clear how seriously the government is taking the prospect of the country becoming an international financial pariah. In recent days, the FATF has written to the State Bank of Pakistan expressing concern over the tax amnesty scheme that was part of the last budget. It says Pakistan has an obligation to write to the FATF before introducing any such scheme. Pakistan’s reply that the amnesty specifically excludes the proceeds of crime is unlikely to hold much weight with the FATF given the international community’s doubts about how strong our verification procedures would be. Being placed on the grey list – and facing the very real possibility of being blacklisted – will deal a huge blow to the banking sector. International transactions will become more difficult as corresponding banks abroad are hesitant to work with a country that has been grey-listed out of fear that they too will be accused of money-laundering. At a time when we are desperate for foreign investment, any action by the FATF would be unwelcome.

The government maintains that is fully compliant with all anti-money laundering protocols and that the FATF action is an act of political vengeance by the US. This is also likely true. The Trump administration has repeatedly accused Pakistan of supporting the Haqqani Network and the Afghan Taliban and this could be one way of pressurising us to obey its dictates. It is surely no coincidence that Pakistan’s troubles with the FATF arose at the same time as the US cut off most aid to the country. Even the actions we have taken since then, including freezing the accounts of groups like the Jamaat-ud-Dawa, seem to have done little to change minds at the FATF. The best Pakistan can do now is to present evidence showing how vigilant it is in its banking transactions. We were previously blacklist by the FATF from 2008-10 and grey-listed from 2012-15. It is the job of the government to explain how the banking sector is now much better regulated than it was back then. There may be little we can do to fight the political pressure being exerted on other FATF members by the US but at the very least the government has to make a strong case for itself.