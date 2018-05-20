Karachi’s woes

Karachi is not only one of the most important cosmopolitan cities in the world but is also the backbone of Pakistan’s economy. Being the most populated city of Pakistan, it demands thorough planning, which is unfortunately lacking. Uncontrollable transport is one of the greatest problems of the city. The vast number of buses, minibuses, rickshaws and ever-increasing private conveyance is the cause of traffic congestion and accidents. Nowadays, broken roads are also contributing towards traffic congestion.

In addition, the Water and Sewerage Board Karachi (KWSB) is perhaps at its worst these days. It is unable to widen and strengthen its water supply network. As a result, the tanker mafia is exploiting the helpless citizens. Karachi has certain other grievances connected with the performance of KE. This hub of all financial and economic activity suffers from frequent power failures. Business, educational and everyday activities suffer delays. When it comes to the beautification and maintenance of the city, it presents a deplorable state of affairs. The KMC, which was once active, is now in its unending hibernation. Dilapidated and dug-out roads exhaust the patience of the citizens to its fullest. No government shows its sincerity to find the solution to these long-existing problems.

Asher Hafeez Abbasi ( Karachi )