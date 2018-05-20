Stunted growth

The major cause of stunted growth is under-nutrition. Many women who live below the poverty line do not have sufficient means to have a healthy diet during pregnancy. Women suffer from diseases like anaemia and other neurological issues, which normally result in stillbirths.

In order to ensure good maternal nutrition during pregnancy and lactation, the healthcare authorities should ensure that women are provided with adequate micronutrients, especially iron, folic acid, calcium, iodine, and vitamin A, through supplementation, fortification and diverse food consumption. It is important that we take proper measures to ensure that women’s health is not put in danger when they are pregnant.

Tahir Rasheed ( Karachi )