The city of no lights

Poorly-lit streets or those without streetlights pose a serious threat to the residents of Karachi – a city that was once billed as the city of lights. The streets around Karachi University tend to go completely dark as soon as the sun sets. Students, especially women, who are enrolled in evening programmes have to face countless problems due to this. Many women have complained that people tend to pass lewd remarks when they walk through these streets at night.

More often than not, women walk on these streets with the looming threat of danger. At times, the only source of light on these streets is the torch in their mobile phones and the headlights of vehicles passing by. The authorities concerned should take steps to install proper streetlights across the varsity.

Muzamil Hussain ( Karachi )