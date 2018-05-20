Cotton unchanged

Karachi : Trading improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rates remained firm.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs7,400/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,931/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs7,545/maund and Rs8,086/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said that trade volume had decreased in the market, while buyers remained on the sidelines. “Ginners are left with nearly 150,000 bales, of which quality cotton is in a very little quantity,” he said. “This is the major reason for a decline in trade.”

Karachi cotton market recorded only two transactions of around 3,500 bales. Of these, 2,800 bales of Ghotki were sold for Rs7,500/maund and 534 bales of Dara Wala exchanged hands at Rs6,300/maund.