Huawei wages price war to become top selling smartphone brand in Pakistan

LAHORE: Chinese multinational mobile firm Huawei sold around one million smartphones to tech enthusiasts in Pakistan during the last year, and geared up efforts to become the top selling brand by this yearend through winning the price war, its executive said.

“We are expecting to surpass the 20 percent market share by June this year and to become the number one smartphone brand in Pakistan by end of this year,” Blueking Wang, a manager of Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) told media at a handset launch. The company sold 153 million smartphones across the world.

Huawei’s market share increased to 16 percent in the first quarter of 2018 from 11 percent a year ago and the company is expecting a jump after the launch of its new smartphone brand P20 Pro. The price of new variant is lower as compared to the global price as the company wants to reach the maximum number of buyers.

“Pakistan is a fast emerging market for the company,” Wang said. “The country has rich history of acceptance and adoptability of the new technologies.”

The country is one of the world’s top when it comes to technology adoption, telephony and number of smartphone users.

The executive said Huawei Mate 10 is the bestselling mobile handset in Pakistan across the Middle East and North Africa region.

“This is above our expectations and it is not too long for the company to surpass its competitor – Samsung – in Pakistan.”

Wang said the company has already evolved strategy to capture 5G technology market in Pakistan, and is looking for the technology up-gradation by the Pakistani authorities.

“We are anticipating higher prospects for 5G technology in Pakistan and Huawei will be at the forefront,” he added. “We as Consumer Business Group are ready to fully capitalise this opportunity by launching 5G-enabled handsets in Pakistan this year or by next year.”

On plans of installation of manufacturing units in Pakistan amid China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, Wang said “this is not Pak-China friendship issue.

This is the issue of technological difference as well as business decisions which require many other aspects to address.”

“Only number of smartphones sold by Huwaie could not be kept in minds while considering Pakistan as a manufacturing hub for Huawei mobiles,” he added. “Rather, government policies, lack of quality raw materials used in manufacturing

handsets, quality assurances and many other factors are crucial for making such decisions.”

The company believes in constant innovation to bring forth a fully-connected, intelligent world for its consumers.

This includes innovation in artificial intelligence. Wang said the new smartphone offers an unparalleled photography experience.

“We look for inspiration from artists to continuously evolve our approach to

design and innovation,” he added.

“With a breakthrough triple camera, and powerful artificial intelligence, today’s most vibrant consumers can capture and share the brilliance of the world around them with ease.”