Laggard returns filers to miss tax concession

KARACHI: Laggard return filers cannot avail withholding tax concession under a new law introduced for the next fiscal year of 2019, a consultancy firm said on Saturday.

Late filers will not be eligible to avail reduced rate of withholding tax rates as their names will not be included in the active taxpayers list (ATL).

Presently, income tax is collected from cash withdrawal on amount exceeding Rs50,000 at 0.3 percent from filers and 0.6 percent from non-filers.

The Finance Bill 2018, which has been rectified by the lower house, gave legal cover to the proposals for the budget of fiscal year 2018/19, including a law under which in case of late filing of return an individual would not be added to active taxpayers’ list.

“Section 182A shall apply from tax year 2018 and onwards for which the first ATL is to be issued on first day of March 2019,” Tola Associates said.

“It means that any person who has filed return for tax year 2017 but not filed or late filed return for tax year 2018 will remain in active tax payers list until February 28, 2019.”

Tax officials said the law would discourage the habitual late filers. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is forced to extend the last date for filing of income tax returns due to one reason or another.

The FBR officials said higher withholding tax rates have been introduced for non-filers of income tax returns. Filers must have names in the ATL to avail the tax concession.

Previously, a taxpayer used to file returns even after the expiry of last date, but his name appears in next weekly ATL, enabling him to avail the reduced rate of withholding tax on various transactions, including vehicle and properties.

The opportunity will, however, not be available from July 1 onwards. The FBR officials said the change would be very helpful for the authorities to increase revenue collection.

The tax experts said the amended law would also apply on purchase of immovable property and motor vehicles by non-filers.

The Finance Act 2018 imposed restrictions on non-filers for registration of motor vehicles and properties. “In case of imported vehicles, the restriction shall be imposed on first registration only. It means that vehicles may be registered to non-filers subsequently,” Tola Associates said. The restriction on non-filers on registration of properties will be applied to properties having values exceeding five million rupees.