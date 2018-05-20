Motorcycles’ prices continue to rise

KARACHI: Retail prices of two wheelers continued to increase during the first three months of the current calendar year due to rupee depreciation; although price hike couldn’t hit the sales on growing demand, dealers said on Saturday.

Price of Suzuki GR-150cc increased Rs3,000 to Rs2,22,500 during the first three months of 2018. Early this year, price of the same model stood at Rs219,000/unit. The price of other brands of Suzuki recorded an increase of Rs8,500/unit in the three months period. New prices of Suzuki brand are Rs167,000 (GS 150SE), Rs147,000 (GS 150cc) and Rs139,500 (GD-110s).

Price of Yamaha model YB125z increased Rs2,000 to Rs117,900 during the three months, while two other models registered an increase of Rs4,000. Prices of Yamaha YBR125G stood at around Rs137,900 and other model YBR125 at Rs133,900. Likewise, price of Honda CG125 moved up to Rs109,000 from Rs107,500, while price of Honda CG125 Dream rose Rs1,500 to Rs108,400. Prices of its two other variants Deluxe 125 and CB 150F increased Rs3,000 and Rs6,000 to Rs129,500 and Rs165,000, respectively.

Motorcycle dealers said prices increased owing to a 10 percent depreciation of rupee versus dollar since December.

“Despite increase in price the demand would not be subdued as low income group prefers cheaper mode of transport, while there is too shortage of public transportation,” a dealer said. Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association’s (Pama) data showed that sales of motor bikes recorded an appreciable growth in the first ten months of the current fiscal year. Motorcycle sales ended up to 976,492 units during the July-April period as compared to 817,252 in the corresponding period last fiscal year.

Honda for the first time recorded monthly sales of over 100,000 units during January, March and April. The popular brand recorded cumulative sales of 953,556 units during the July-April period as against 795,580 a year earlier.

Sales of Suzuki recorded a rise of 16.8 percent to 17,811 units during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year, while Dawood Yamaha’s sales fell 20 percent to 5,125 units in the first 10 months, Pama data showed.