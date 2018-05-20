ADB sees success of $7.1bln projects delivery in centre-provinces harmony

ISLAMABAD: Asian Development Bank (ADB) stressed coordination between provinces and federal government to improve delivery of projects ahead of implementing a fresh country business plan, envisaging $7.1 billion dole-outs over the next three years.

Manila-based lender, in collaboration with Pakistani government, organised a three-day long consultative session, which was recently concluded in Bhurban, a cool hangout place 60 kilometers from the capital city. Erudite government and foreign officials broached upon subjects that would matter and should be given priority loans in the ADB’s country business plan for the period of 2019 to 2021. They discussed project pipeline of the plan.

ADB officials said the bank would continue to assist the federal and provincial governments to address their development needs in key sectors such as energy, transport, agriculture, natural resources, rural development, and public sector management.

“Pakistan’s growth in coming years is expected to be largely influenced by projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation, and other regional initiatives and the associated developments,” an ADB official said.

ADB assured Pakistan of the bank’s continued commitment to help the country attain key development goals at a three-day consultative workshop on public-private partnership.

ADB’s Country Director for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang lauded the active contribution of provincial and federal government representatives during the workshop.

Yang emphasised on the need for a synchronised approach to development planning at federal and provincial levels to ensure timely and effective project delivery.

In the updated business plan, the country’s sovereign operations will be increased significantly to $7.1 billion over the next three years, which will be geared towards priority sectors and reforms identified through the ongoing consultation with the federal and provincial government and other key segments.

Secretary at the Planning Commission Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui appreciated the consultation initiative.

“The consultation with provincial and federal governments will help prepare and process projects based on true needs and accordingly prioritised funding requests,” Siddiqui said. “The Planning Commission looks forward to work closely with ADB to implement the business plan and deliver high quality and much needed development projects in various sectors.”

During the exchange of ideas, the ADB and federal and provincial government officials identified action points to expedite key investments projects and improve project processing and implementation in the next three years. They also called for strengthening public-private partnership in the country to support growing infrastructure financing needs.

Jawad Rafique Malik, chairman of the National Highway Authority (NHA) said Pakistan is on the cusp of major transformation with large network of motorways and highways nearing completion.

“Once the motorway networks are completed, Pakistan will have the largest motorway network among countries in South Asia,” Malik said. “This will boost travel and tourism and increase trade activity within and with neighbouring countries in Central Asia.”

NHA’s network of 12,131 kilomtres is only 4.6 percent of the total road network in Pakistan but it carries 80 percent of commercial traffic. “The National Highway 5 (N-5) alone carries 65 percent of this load, so in addition to building new roads, we are working with ADB to rehabilitate the N-5 highway to keep the country moving,” Malik added.

Mazhar Yasin Watoo, representing the ministry of energy (petroleum division) solicited ADB engagement in oil and gas sector.

ADB is already working with other partners such as United Kingdom’s Department for International Development to promote an enabling environment for public-private partnership projects. ADB also intends to scale up its support in the urban sector development to increase competitiveness of Pakistan’s cities as growth centres and emerging economic corridors.