Drought-like conditions imperil paddy output in parts of Sindh

HYDERABAD: Sindh, which has the second largest economy among all four provinces with strong irrigation canal system and agriculture production, is experiencing drought-like condition that are most likely to take a serious toll on rice production in parts of the province.

The graveness of the situation can be measured from the facts that almost all watercourses in tail-end areas are parched, while lakes and water ponds have been contaminated.

Realising the seriousness of water crisis, the government has asked the growers of main Phuleli canal not to prepare land for rice cultivation till the next decision, because of uncertain water situation.

The 153km long Phuleli canal starts from Kotri Barrage and feeds Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan and Badin districts.

Zaibunnisa Jatoi, an official at Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority’s (SIDA) Left Bank Area Water Board (LBAWB), disclosed that there was no clear decision on rice cultivation around Phulei canal. “The farmers have been asked to wait,” Jatoi said at a canal level alliance meeting held recently.

The situation is same for farmers around Akram Wah and Piniari canal. They are even unable to get water for drinking purposes.

In this situation, the farmers believe that if they get a chance to have water in the month of June, as expected, they will not have proper yield to cover the cost of production.

Traditionally, Hyderabad district is not among rice-growing area, farmers are compelled to utilise lands and produce this food crop at a small level.

Badin is one of the biggest rice producing zones of the province. But presently the rice farmers are facing hardships.

The officials believe that growers should not develop rice nurseries, which usually start in February and March for timely sowing, because of uncertain water availability.

Traditionally, farmers start growing paddy nurseries in the months of February and March. Following the set cultivation system, the seedling transplanting begins in April and first week of May, depending on the situation. But this year, the farmers are unable to set up nurseries in the third week of May. This will affect entire major food crop in these districts.

Four canals start from Kotri barrage, of which three canals Phuleli, Akram Wah, and Piniari come out from the left bank of the river, while another, Kalri Baghar (KB) feeder, emerges from the right bank.

The KB feeder feeds Keenjhar Lake to meet the needs of drinking water of the citizens of Karachi.

The nature activists point out the water level is declining in the lake due to a reduction in KB feeder flow, affecting water quality. This may create problems to fulfill the needs of Karachi. They justify that since water scarcity is an overall issue facing the entire province, almost all fresh water bodies will suffer.

Thus in case of continuous shortage in the River Indus, especially at Kotri barrage, the situation will worsen further.

Officials at SIDA-LBAWB say the shortage starts from downstream Sukkur barrage. Looking to this situation, the government has put KB feeder on priority to fill up Keenjhar Lake.

Officials claim to supply exact requirement for the lake, but community activists say KB feeder gets low stream, which has affected the quality of lake water. Keenjhar Lake supplies 1200 cusecs of water to Karachi city, as decided by the authorities.

Since the water level at Kotri barrage is not satisfactory, the government is yet to decide about the release of minimum water to all three canals on the left bank, as hundreds of people depend on these canals for agriculture, raising livestock, and drinking.

According to the crop targets, fixed by federal committee on agriculture, rice will be cultivated over 2,805,000 hectares of land and is expected to have 6,931,500 tons production. However, given the water crisis Sindh was likely to miss the target big time.