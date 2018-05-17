TNFJ urges Ummah to support people of Kashmir, Palestine

Islamabad: The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board and Head of Tehreek Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that the Palestinian victims of Israel’s barbarity are calling to the whole Islamic world for help, where is that 40 countries Islamic Alliance which was made to protect Islamic countries and to eradicate terrorism from the world?

The massacre of innocent Muslims in Gaza is the conspiracy of imperialist ring leader America, her agents India and Israel and the interest orientation of some of the Islamic countries. If Islamic countries did not take concrete and sufficient actions against Israel, only OIC meetings would not give any benefit then. The Muslim countries which are acting as agents of imperialist powers have turned deaf and dumb, says a press release.

The holy month of Ramazan is demanding from entire Muslim Umma not to forget the sacrifices presented by the people of Kashmir and Palestine who became the victim of Indian and Israeli brutality.