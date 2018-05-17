Rs570m allocated for Cantt General Hospital renovation

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) is fully prepared to start renovation and improvement work of Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) for which purpose the federal government has also allocated huge funds to this body.

According to official spokesman, secretary, RCB, Qaisar Mahmood, the civic body had forwarded a summary to the federal government headed by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, demanding it for allocation of funds for renovating and rehabilitating the CGH.

The prime minister while accepting the demand had reportedly allocated huge funds to this civic body which is worth Rs570 million. In accordance with the approval of the funds allocated, the RCB has floated tenders in print media in connection with participating in bidding by the interested contractors. The bidding work would be completed on 28th of the current month. The award of contract would be given to the contractors on merit and genuine basis.

With the release in funds by the government, work on renovation project of CGH would kick off. Replying to a question, Qaisar Mahmood who is also media coordinator told the components of the projects include acquisition of medical equipment and appliances including CT Scan. The medical appliances would be purchased by the end of June this year. Similarly, the body is making addition of Laundry and Kitchen in the hospital besides carrying out other renovation and rehabilitation work. The main objective behind enforcing this project is to provide better and improved medical facilities to the patients, he said.

Qaisar Mahmood told that even in the year 2017 RCB had carried out rehabilitation work on CGH. Gyne ward was extended and improved. Medical, para medical and other required staff was recruited to improve the system of working in this health institution.