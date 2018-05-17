Highway police performance

LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol arrested a dacoit and recovered a motorcycle, registered 204 cases against commuters, 150 bottles of wine and 1,100 gram charas.

PHP Post Roshan Wali Jhal received information about robbery in Allied Housing Society. PHP team arrested the dacoits after an exchange of fire. As a result, one of the dacoits was injured and arrested by PHP and recovered a stolen bike and a mobile phone.

In other case, PHP Post Shadi Khand and 430-JB recovered 1,100 gram charas and 150 bottles wine from three culprits respectively. PHP registered 204 cases against traffic rules violators and seized 10 motor bikes on using non-registered or green number plates.

PHP team also arrested eight drunks Zulfiqar, M Javid, Afzal, Anees, Fayyaz, Abdul Shakoor, Basharat and Zahid Latif who were disturbing public peace. PHP team arrested 11 culprits on fixing prohibited gas cylinder.

accidents: A total of 935 road accidents were reported in the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Nine lives were lost and 640 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant cities. Some 417 with minor injuries were discharged after first aid by emergency teams.